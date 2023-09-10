Mint Explainer: Can Africa solve world's critical mineral challenge?

Last year, the US also enacted the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes subsidies for EVs if 40% of critical minerals used are processed in countries with which the US has a free trade agreement. This list of critical minerals encompasses 50 rare earth minerals vital for clean energy, including cobalt and lithium. While the U.S. lacks free trade agreements with African nations, except Morocco, reports suggest it's exploring such agreements under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which would facilitate access to African critical mineral mines.