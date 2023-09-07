Industry
Mint Explainer: Can Mukesh Ambani disrupt India's wind energy sector?
Anirudh Laskar 8 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Summary
- With Ambani announcing his mega wind energy plans, the industry could be in for a rapid makeover.
Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's proposed plan for Reliance Industries' foray into the wind energy space could disrupt the sector in the same way his group did with refineries, petrochemicals, telecom, and retail.
