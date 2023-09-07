Mint Explainer: Can Mukesh Ambani disrupt India's wind energy sector?

Also, windmills are set up typically in the countryside since enough lands are not available in cities. Any growth in wind energy business will need more land acquisition, which has been a decades-old problem in India due to fragmented land ownership, importance of agriculture, farming, and changing political influences that impact land acquisition and habitat. With India’s population surpassing 1.4 billion, this may turn out to be a major issue.

