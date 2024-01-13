Mint Explainer: Coal is here to stay, but India needs to make its use cleaner

As a nation dependent on coal for meeting more than half of its energy needs and about 72% of its electricity needs, India has a challenging task ahead to reduce carbon emissions to meet its net zero commitment by 2070. Given its vast domestic reserves and rising demand for power, coal will continue to be one of the key sources of energy. India’s estimated coal reserves of 361 billion tonne, the fourth largest in the world, are enough to last more than a century. However, India’s coal is not top grade – it has high ash content and relatively low calorific value. To make the best use of coal reserves and yet reduce emissions, the government is finalising a blueprint for greener use of fossil fuel under its Vision 2047. This entails coal gasification and increased emphasis on underground mining among various measures.