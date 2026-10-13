Mint Explainer | Does India have a chance to escape the tariffs on Russian oil?

India faces up to 100% tariff after the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act became a law in the US. Will President Donald Trump’s surprising decision to buy diesel from Russia give India a chance to escape the tariffs? Mint explains.
What does the new US law say?
To deprive Russia of its oil revenues and choke its funding for the Ukraine war, the US Congress passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act recently and the same was signed into a law by the US President Donald Trump on 18 September. The law authorizes Trump to impose tariffs up to 100% on countries that are among the top five importers of Russian oil or gas by volume in the preceding 12 months and continue to do so 30 days after the law was enacted. The tariffs will be over and above the existing levies.