Mint Explainer: India's solar PV manufacturing and Chinese import concerns
SummaryIndia aims to become a manufacturing hub for solar modules but faces challenges including import dependence and a lack of skilled manpower
In its journey towards energy transition and achieving 500 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030, India is also looking at becoming a manufacturing hub of solar modules and cater to both domestic and global demand. Although the government has come up with incentive schemes and domestic developers have grown up the reliance on China for upstream components continues. Here is a look at how India aims to become a solar PV manufacturing hub.