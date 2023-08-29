Q. What are the key concerns for the Indian module manufacturing sector?

A. Despite healthy demand both in the domestic and export markets, there are headwinds being faced by the industry, including the continued import dependence for cells, polysilicon and wafers among others. The IEEFA report said that although the quality of all tier-1 Indian manufacturers is comparable to global standards, domestic solar power developers are largely hesitant towards Indian supplies. Further, the lack of skilled manpower to install and operate high-tech machinery, especially for cells and other upstream components, is also a challenge, it added.