Mint Explainer: Is the EU's carbon tax an unfair ‘lagaan’?
Summary
- The so-called carbon tax, set to take effect in 2026, will hobble Indian manufacturers and exporters to protect their European competitors during the EU’s transition to sustainable energy
New Delhi: The European Union’s much-debated ‘carbon tax’ on imported goods, which has industrial goods manufacturers worried about a potential dampening of margins on their exports, entered into a transitional phase on Sunday. The EU is seeking to impose this first-of-its-kind tax – called the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism – on the import of carbon-intensive goods as it looks to become a climate-neutral or net-zero carbon economy by 2050.