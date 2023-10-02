What’s the timeline for this tax?

The transitional phase of the CBAM will last from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2025. During this period, Indian firms will have to provide extensive production and emissions data for products exported to the EU. The tax collection phase begins on 1 January 2026, with more items being added before then. By 2034, all goods imported into the EU are to be included in CBAM.