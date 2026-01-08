Oil prices should have crashed after the US brought about a regime change in Venezuela as the re-entry of Venezuelan oil, under sanctions until now, are expected to worsen the glut in global markets.
Mint Explainer: Why haven't oil prices crashed after US action in Venezuela?
SummaryWhile the removal of sanctions and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro theoretically unlock the world’s largest oil reserves and threaten to worsen the supply glut, oil prices haven't plummeted. Why is this, and what does it mean for India?
Oil prices should have crashed after the US brought about a regime change in Venezuela as the re-entry of Venezuelan oil, under sanctions until now, are expected to worsen the glut in global markets.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More