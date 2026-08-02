Mint Explainer | What China's sodium-ion battery breakthrough means for India

Ayaan Kartik
3 min read2 Aug 2026, 07:21 PM IST
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CATL has also introduced a sodium-ion battery energy storage system, expanding the technology beyond its traditional dominance by lithium-ion batteries.
Summary
China is pushing sodium-ion batteries into commercial use for EVs and energy storage. Here's why the technology matters, where India stands, and whether it can become a credible alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

China's biggest battery makers are racing ahead with sodium-ion batteries, a technology long seen as a cheaper alternative to lithium-ion cells. Companies such as CATL plan to commercialize sodium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and battery energy storage systems (BESS) this year, marking the first meaningful push to bring the technology into the mainstream.

India, too, has been trying to develop sodium-ion batteries, with companies including Reliance Industries backing the technology. But despite years of investment and research, commercial progress has remained limited.

Mint explains what China's advances could mean for India's EV ambitions.

Also Read | In Tata's EV battery push, a deeper role for Chinese-owned firm

What is China's latest breakthrough in sodium-ion batteries?

Sodium-ion batteries gained momentum in 2026 after Chinese companies, led by CATL, said they expect commercial rollouts in electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems by the end of the year. Changan's Nevo A06, unveiled in February, is among the first vehicles slated to use a sodium-ion battery.

CATL has also introduced a sodium-ion battery energy storage system, expanding the technology beyond its traditional dominance by lithium-ion batteries. Industry experts say rapid advances in China's battery ecosystem have accelerated commercialization. In the US, General Motors has partnered with startup Peak Energy to develop sodium-ion battery storage solutions.

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Why is there growing interest in sodium-ion batteries?

The biggest attraction is cost. Sodium is estimated to be at least 500 times more abundant than lithium, making it significantly cheaper as a raw material.

Its main limitation has been lower energy density, meaning larger batteries are needed to store the same amount of energy as lithium-ion cells. Even so, economies of scale could make sodium-ion batteries 20-30% cheaper to produce, according to EY's Praveen Pothumahanty.

“Although sodium-ion batteries have a lower energy density, they have superior safety, temperature tolerance and scalability, making them a good fit for battery energy storage systems,” he said.

Where does India stand?

Reliance Industries Ltd, INDI Energy, KPIT Technologies and GODI Energy are among the companies that have outlined plans to develop sodium-ion batteries.

Reliance Industries strengthened its ambitions by acquiring UK-based battery startup Faradion for £100 million, aiming to commercialize the technology. But commercial-scale production has yet to materialize.

Industry experts say the technology remains at an early stage globally. Given China's dominance in lithium-ion batteries, sodium-ion offers Indian companies an opportunity to establish a foothold in an emerging technology before market leadership becomes entrenched.

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Is the government backing sodium-ion batteries?

The 18,100-crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cells was designed to be chemistry-agnostic, allowing sodium-ion battery makers to qualify for incentives alongside lithium-ion manufacturers.

In practice, however, most of the approved manufacturing capacity has gone to lithium-ion projects.

With commercial production of sodium-ion batteries still uncertain, companies have largely avoided committing timelines or production targets. Investment in India continues to be concentrated on lithium-ion manufacturing, with Reliance, Tata Group, JSW Group, Amara Raja, Exide Industries, and Ola Electric all committing to build domestic cell manufacturing capacity over the next four years.

How big could the sodium-ion battery market become?

Analysts expect sodium-ion batteries to carve out a meaningful niche rather than replace lithium-ion technology.

Harshvardhan Sharma of Nomura Consulting said sodium-ion batteries could become highly competitive in stationary energy storage, entry-level EVs, two- and three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. Industry estimates suggest they could account for around 10% of global energy storage additions by 2030.

EY's Pothumahanty said India still has an opportunity to build a domestic sodium-ion ecosystem if local cell manufacturers can turn current research efforts into commercially viable products quickly.

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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