Mint Explainer: What is India doing to meet its rising power demand?
Summary
- The demand, which had eased in July following heavy rains across north India, has been well above the 200 GW mark of late
India's power demand has increased over the past week, touching a record 228.963 GW on 11 August. The demand, which had eased in July following heavy rains across north India, has been well above the 200 GW mark of late. On Sunday, it stood at 219.375 GW, according to data from the Grid Controller of India. Mint takes a look at the trend in India's power demand and how the government plans to manage the rising need.