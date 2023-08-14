Mint Explainer: What is India doing to meet its rising power demand?

How prepared are the key stakeholders in the power sector for the summer demand?

The Centre has taken a number of steps this year in anticipation of a record power demand. In February, the union power ministry had directed power generation companies to blend 6% imported coal till September to avoid any crisis situation due to the lack of domestic coal. According to the ministry, along with the ministries of coal and railways, it monitors and coordinates on a regular basis, for an increase in the production and dispatch of coal. The ministry has also directed all captive coal blocks to maximize their production. Imported coal-based (ICB) plants have been mandated to operate at full capacity during high demand period.