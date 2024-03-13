Mint Explainer: What’s behind the renewed interest in nuclear power?
Summary
- A full-blown power crisis in Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the higher cost of fossil fuels, and the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions have all helped nuclear energy stage a comeback since the dark days of the Fukushima disaster.
Uranium spot prices have doubled over the past year to a 16-year high as owners of defunct mines in the US and several other countries are scrambling to restart operations amid renewed interest in nuclear power projects. The spot price breached $100 a pound in mid-January and while it is now off its peak of more than $106 a pound, it is holding above $90.