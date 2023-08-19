Industry
Mint Explainer: Why is India's power demand scaling new highs?
Summary
- The Centre has taken a number of steps this year in anticipation of record power demand.
India's peak power demand touched a fresh all-time high of 234 GW on 17 August, as temperature soar amid inclement weather conditions. Mint delves into the factors propelling this surge and its implications.
