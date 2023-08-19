Mint Explainer: Why is India's power demand scaling new highs?

Q. How prepared are the key power sector stakeholders for the summer power demand?

A. The Centre has taken a number of steps this year in anticipation of record power demand. In February, the union power ministry had directed power generation companies to blend 6% imported coal till September to avoid any kind of crisis due to lack of domestic coal. The power ministry, along with ministries of coal and railways, monitors and coordinates on a regular basis, for increasing in the production and dispatch of coal. The ministry has also directed all captive coal blocks to maximize their production. Imported coal based plants have been mandated to operate at full capacity during high demand period.