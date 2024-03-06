Mint Explainer: Why Opec+ is extending production cuts till June
Summary
- The extension of production cuts to cover the period when India will be holding general elections is discomforting for the government, though state-owned oil marketing companies are more likely to hold prices at the current levels
In a widely anticipated move, many members of the Saudi Arabia-led oil cartel the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (Opec+) extended production cuts through June. These cuts, announced last November, aim to keep oil prices steady in the face of rising crude production in various non-Opec countries and the prospect of weak global growth dampening demand for petroleum products.