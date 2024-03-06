Mint Explainer: Why Opec+ is extending production cuts till June

The extension of production cuts to cover the period when India will be holding general elections is discomforting for the government, though state-owned oil marketing companies are more likely to hold prices at the current levels. The Opec+ countries' decision has the potential to upset plans, if any, for big cuts in fuel prices just before the model code of conduct comes into force. To mitigate risks from oil price volatility and likely supply disruptions, India has begun talks with small non-Opec producers such as Guyana, Suriname and Namibia for sourcing arrangements. It will also source some supplies from Venezuela in lieu of outstanding dues to ONGC Videsh Ltd.