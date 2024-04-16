Mint Primer: Decoding RBI’s alert on illegal forex platforms

What has RBI done so far to check this?

In the last two years, RBI has issued several advisories cautioning against unauthorized entities. Now it has come out with an alert list of 75 entities involved in forex transactions on unauthorized platforms. RBI, however, cannot shut them down as they are registered in countries where they are legal. It has been working with banks and the government for stricter measures to ensure banking channels are not misused. The Enforcement Directorate has attached the assets some of these firms like OctaFX.