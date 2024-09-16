Mint Primer: Global crude is at $72. Will petrol prices see a cut? | Mint

Mint Primer: Global crude is at $72. Will petrol prices see a cut?
Summary
- Globally, crude has fallen a sharp 19% since April. At $72.48 now, the Indian basket of crude oil is at its lowest since August 2021 when it was $69.8 per barrel.
Crude prices have plummeted 20% since March and are now below $75 per barrel. This has raised hopes of a steep cut in petrol and diesel prices in India, last revised before the general elections. Mint looks at the possibility of a price cut and how it would impact the economy: