Why isn’t supply keeping up?

The reasons are familiar—delayed projects and poor storage levels in reservoirs. Coal-fired power projects with a capacity to produce 3.6 GW of power, which were scheduled to go onstream in March this year, have been delayed. Hydro power generation has fallen steeply to the lowest level in four decades due to low water levels in reservoirs. That apart, renewable energy output has been flat and has not compensated for the shortfall from other sources of electricity. What has made things worse is the above -normal maximum temperature, which will ease only after the onset of the South-West monsoon.