Mission Coking Coal spells out roadmap for boosting production

Identification of additional coking coal blocks for production by state-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) and private sector, auction of coal bed methane (CBM) overlap coking coal blocks, and allocation of coking coal linkages by CIL to private washeries are some of the recommendations that an inter-ministerial committee for increasing coking coal production in India has submitted to the government.

Based on this, the Ministry of Coal has set up Mission Coking Coal to evolve a roadmap for increasing production and utilization of domestic coking coal.

The other recommendations by the recently formed panel include formulating import parity-based pricing mechanism for domestic coking coal, incentives for steel sector for redesigning blast furnaces for utilization of domestic coking coal and publishing mine-wise and seam-wise details of coking properties of coal by CIL.

This assumes significance given that around 50 million tonnes (mt) of coking coal is imported annually and the value of coking coal imported in FY 2020-21 was Rs45,435 crore. India produced 53 mt of coking coal in FY 2020.

“Some of the suggestions of the Committee are under implementation with CIL subsidiaries using the surplus capacity of Tata’s washeries and getting washed coking coal for enhancing supply. Nine coking coal washeries are projected with four already in under construction phase. The new Build-Operate (BOO/BOM) washeries being set up in BCCL and CCL are using existing state-of-the-art beneficiation technology suggested by the successful bidders," coal ministry said in a statement.

India has the world’s fourth-largest reserves and is the second-largest producer of coal. While CIL's annual production target is 660 mt for the current financial year, the coal off take is expected to be 740 mt.

“For higher supply of coking coal in the country and to ensure it is provided at a cheaper rate, the decision to yet reduce ash percentage with upgraded technology and the price of coking coal to be linked to imported coal are measures under consideration," the statement added.

State-run CIL plans to invest Rs19,650 crore by FY24 to increase coal transportation capacity by an additional 330 million tonne (mt) through rail by constructing rail links and setting up joint ventures.

“Coking coal and steel sector have high correlation with each other. Coking coal is mainly used in manufacturing of steel through blast furnace route. Domestic coking coal is high ash coal (mostly between 18% - 49%) and is not suitable for direct use in the blast furnace. Therefore, coking coal is washed to reduce the ash percentage and is blended with imported coking coal (<9% ash) before utilisation in the blast furnace," the statement said.

