MNRE announces major reforms to promote domestic production of solar photovoltaic modules

MNRE announces major reforms to promote domestic production of solar photovoltaic modules1 min read 15 May 2023, 05:27 PM IST
The reforms include an 80% reduction in the application fee and substantial reductions in inspection fees, with cuts in some cases being as high as 70%.
New Delhi: The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Monday announced significant reforms in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar photovoltaic modules, aimed at reducing costs and increasing ease of doing business in the sector.
