Cabinet may soon mull ₹50,000 crore new phase of RE corridor to unclog grids

New Delhi: India is preparing a major push to unclog its increasingly stretched green power grid, with the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) set to shortly seek Union cabinet's approval for the over ₹50,000-crore third phase of India's green energy corridor, according to two government officials.
The much-awaited new phase will strengthen intra-state transmission networks in renewable energy (RE)-rich states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, they said. Most of the projects under this phase are expected to be in Gujarat, followed by Rajasthan.