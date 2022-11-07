New Delhi: The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on Monday said it will continue National Bioenergy Programme from FY2022-26 with a budget outlay of ₹858 crore for the first phase.

“The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India has notified the National Bioenergy Programme on November 2, 2022. MNRE has continued the National Bioenergy Programme for the period from FY 2021-22 to 2025-26," a statement from the ministry said.

“The Programme has been recommended for implementation in two phases. Phase-I of the programme has been approved with a budget outlay of ₹858 crore," it added.

The National Bioenergy Programme will include the three sub-schemes: Waste to Energy Programme, Biomass Programme and Biogas Programme.

The Waste to Energy scheme (on energy from urban, industrial and agricultural wastes /residues) will support setting up of large biogas, BioCNG and power plants (excluding MSW (municipal solid waste) to power projects).

Biomass Programme (Scheme to Support Manufacturing of Briquettes & Pellets and Promotion of Biomass (non-bagasse) based cogeneration in Industries) will support the setting up of pellets and briquettes for use in power generation and non-bagasse-based power generation projects.

The biogas programme will also support the setting up of family and medium size biogas units in rural areas.

To utilize huge surplus biomass, cattle dung, industrial and urban biowaste available in the country for recovery of energy, the MNRE has been promoting bioenergy in India since 1980s.

One major support extended by MNRE has been central financial assistance provided for setting up of bioenergy projects such as biogas, BioCNG, power from urban, industrial and agricultural waste/residues for reducing their capital cost/ interest on loan therefore increase project viability.