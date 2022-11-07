MNRE to provide ₹858 crore for phase-1 of Bioenergy Programme1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 03:35 PM IST
The National Bioenergy Programme will include the three sub-schemes: Waste to Energy Programme, Biomass Programme and Biogas Programme.
New Delhi: The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on Monday said it will continue National Bioenergy Programme from FY2022-26 with a budget outlay of ₹858 crore for the first phase.