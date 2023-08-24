MNRE to soon seek cabinet nod for green hydrogen consumption mandate1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 05:10 PM IST
The plan to boost demand for green hydrogen comes a couple of months after the ministry rolled out incentive schemes worth ₹17,000 crore for production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of electrolyzers
New Delhi: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is planning to seek Cabinet approval soon for a green hydrogen consumption mandate for refineries and fertilizer makers.
