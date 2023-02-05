Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week 2023 on 6 Feb
- IEW will witness the presence of more than 30 ministers from across the world. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru on 6 February, 2023.
