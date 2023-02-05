NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru on 6 February, 2023.

“Held from 6-8 February, IEW is aimed to showcase India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse. The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

IEW will also witness the presence of more than 30 ministers from across the world. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future.

“Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy," the ministry added.

The ethanol blending programme is a key focus area of the government to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in the field of energy. Due to the sustained efforts of the government, ethanol production capacity has seen a six-times increase since 2013-14.

“In line with the ethanol blending roadmap, Prime Minister will launch E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies in 11 States/UTs," the ministry said.

E20 is a blend of 20% ethanol with petrol. The government aims to achieve a complete 20% blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.

Prime Minister will also flag off the Green Mobility Rally. The rally will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness for the green fuels.

During the event, PM Modi will launch the uniforms under ‘Unbottled’ initiative of Indian Oil. “Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister to phase out single-use plastic, IndianOil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) & cotton. Each set of uniform of IndianOil’s customer attendant will support recycling of around 28 used PET bottles," the ministry added.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the twin-cooktop model of the IndianOil’s Indoor Solar Cooking System and flag-off its commercial roll-out.

IndianOil had earlier developed an innovative and patented Indoor Solar Cooking System with single cooktop. On the basis of feedback received, twin-cooktop Indoor Solar Cooking system has been designed offering more flexibility and ease to the users. It is an indoor solar cooking solution that works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously, making it a reliable cooking solution for India.