Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week 2023 on 6 Feb

During the event, PM Modi will launch the uniforms under ‘Unbottled’ initiative of Indian Oil. “Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister to phase out single-use plastic, IndianOil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) & cotton. Each set of uniform of IndianOil’s customer attendant will support recycling of around 28 used PET bottles," the ministry added.

