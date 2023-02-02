MoHUA signs MoU to develop waste-to-energy and bio-methanation projects in million plus cities
- There are 59 million plus cities in India and for management of organic/wet fraction of municipal solid waste bio-methanation plants have been proposed in these million plus cities
NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Engineers India Limited to develop Waste to Energy and bio-methanation projects in cities with a population of million plus as a part of furthering the ‘Green Growth’ agenda.
