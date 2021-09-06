MoP lays down strict rules to ramp-up coal supplies to power projects

“Power plants having coal stock of more than 10 days but where plant load factor is less than 40 %, coal supply would be regulated to the extent of 100%.The coal supply to the power plants having coal stock of more than 18 days will also be regulated to the extent of 100%.The coal supply to the power plants having coal stock ranging from 11 days to 18 days and having PLF more than 40%, will be regulated to the extent of 50%," the statement said.