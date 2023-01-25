Home / Industry / Energy /  More private investors bet on growth of energy-as-a-service
Back

More private investors bet on growth of energy-as-a-service

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:08 PM IST Luis Garcia, The Wall Street Journal
Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are two states in which power cuts exceed 10-12 hours a day and face the worst energy crisis which will further deepen in the absence of corrective measures. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/MintPremium
Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are two states in which power cuts exceed 10-12 hours a day and face the worst energy crisis which will further deepen in the absence of corrective measures. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Private-equity firms are backing companies that help clients reduce energy consumption by covering upfront costs of improvements

A small but growing number of private-equity firms are backing businesses that help clients better manage their energy consumption, betting that pressure to reduce carbon emissions will expand demand for their services.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout