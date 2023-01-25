More private investors bet on growth of energy-as-a-service

More private investors bet on growth of energy-as-a-service4 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Private-equity firms are backing companies that help clients reduce energy consumption by covering upfront costs of improvements
A small but growing number of private-equity firms are backing businesses that help clients better manage their energy consumption, betting that pressure to reduce carbon emissions will expand demand for their services.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×