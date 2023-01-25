More private investors bet on growth of energy-as-a-service

Mr. Hart, who is also a senior managing director at investment bank Guggenheim Securities LLC, last year signed a 10-year agreement with Budderfly covering his Sonic franchises. The agreement calls for Budderfly to offset a certain portion of the stores’ energy bill while helping them reduce their electricity usage, he said. Any cost savings beyond the offset is allotted to Budderfly up to a predetermined limit, after which additional savings would be split 50-50 with the stores.