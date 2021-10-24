More than a Coal India problem

In order to adjust for this, let’s look at the growth in coal production for the ten-year period ending 2019-20. That stands at 3.4% per year on average. This is more or less similar to the per year growth for the ten-year period ending 2020-21. The point here is that the production of Coal India typically tends to grow by 3-4% per year on average. The demand for coal on the other hand in the last ten years has grown by around 4.8% per year. So why is Coal India not able to expand coal production fast enough? The answer lies in the fact that the firm is not able to start new coal mines fast enough. The annual report of 2020-21 points out: “114 coal projects with a sanctioned capacity of 836.5 million tonnes and a sanctioned capital of ₹1.2 trillion are in different stages of implementation, out of which 75 projects are on schedule and 39 projects are delayed".