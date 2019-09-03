NEW DELHI : Gas supplies of both PNG and CNG in Mumbai was hit today after a major fire broke out in a processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township this morning. Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), which supplies domestic, industrial and vehicular gas, said that gas supply to its City Gate Station, Wadala, has been badly affected because of the accident.

Mumbai city gas distributor MGL said in a tweet that “due to a major fire at ONGC's gas processing facility at Uran today morning, gas supply to MGL's City Gate Station at Wadala has been severely affected".

MGL said it is “ensuring that supply to its domestic PNG consumers would be maintained on priority without interruption".

Due to a major fire at ONGC's gas processing facility at Uran today morning, gas supply to MGL's City Gas Station at Wadala has been affected. pic.twitter.com/ZgzHhMgaBx — Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (@mahanagargas) September 3, 2019

But many CNG stations may not operate across Mumbai due to low pressure in the pipeline, MGL said in the tweet. The company has advised industrial and commercial customers in the city to switch to alternate fuel.

Gas supplies across MGL's network, the city gas distributor said, will normalise once the supply of natural gas from ONGC is restored.

At least four persons were killed and a few others injured in the massive fire that broke out in a storm water drainage network at the ONGC's oil and gas processing plant in Navi Mumbai's Uran.

ONGC said the blaze was doused within two hours by the firefighting team and there was no impact on oil processing while gas was diverted to Hazira plant in Gujarat's Surat district.

MGL supplies gas to 1.2 million households, 4,000 small commercial establishments, 74 industrial est and 0.7 million vehicles in and around Mumbai.

On NSE, MGL shares were trading at ₹825.50, down ₹19.75 or 2.34%.