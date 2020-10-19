Mumbai’s power islanding system needs an upgrade

“We’re also evaluating the feasibility of building a substation between Dahanu and Boisar but land is not available. Mumbai’s power needs will only keep increasing once the new metro, monorail and high-speed rail lines are commissioned. The Navi Mumbai airport, Mumbai port trust redevelopment, and new slum rehabilitation projects will all increase demand. We estimate that demand will touch 5,000-5,500MW by 2023-24, so this can only be met by drawing more power from the western grid," he said.