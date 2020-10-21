Mytrah Energy restarts majority stake sale process

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based green energy producer Mytrah Energy India Pvt. Ltd has restarted the process for sale of a majority stake in the firm, and will be shortly appointing an investment banker for the same, said two people aware of the development.

With a 2.3 gigawatt (GW) operational portfolio, the transaction will be one of the largest in India’s clean energy space and follows after an earlier proposed deal by global private equity firm KKR to buy Mytrah for $750 million fell through—the sale process for which was run by the Standard Chartered Bank.

Vikram Kailas, who co-founded the renewable energy firm and is the vice-chairman and managing director of Mytrah Energy declined comment.

Mytrah Energy has one of the largest wind data banks in India, and was earlier working on a domestic public listing. The deal activity in India’ clean energy space has picked up pace after getting impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan.

A KKR spokesperson in an emailed response said, “We aren’t able to comment on market speculation."

Queries emailed to Standard Chartered Bank spokesperson on 20 October remained unanswered.

India now has 34.6 GW of solar power and 38GW of wind power and seeks to produce 100 GW from solar projects and 60GW from wind power plants by March 2022. The country is running what will become the world’s largest clean energy programme, with an aim of having 175 GW of clean energy capacity by 2022.

“Mytrah Energy is open to both—-asset sales or a majority stake in the firm," said a person cited above requesting anonymity.

While 1700 MW of Mytrah’ operational capacity comes from wind energy projects, it has around 535 MW of solar capacity. It also has a 700 MW pipeline as part of its portfolio and had earlier delisted from London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) after listing on the London Stock Exchange’s sub-market in 2010 when it had raised $80 million from institutional investors.

This development comes in the backdrop of India’ wind energy generation during this year’ peak season being the worst ever due to low wind speeds on account of an erratic summer monsoon, Mint reported earlier. Due to climate change, rainfall patterns and warming are changing, along with the changes in the wind regime, leading to variability in wind-speeds. India’ wind power generation has been down around 40% during the peak wind season that begins in June and ends in September, and has impacted the firms having major wind power portfolios. The peak season accounts for around 3/4th of annual wind power generation for India, that the world’ fourth largest wind market.

India’s clean energy space is also facing issues such as power procurement curtailment, and delayed payments and tariff-shopping by distribution companies (discoms). Also, wind energy projects have been facing problems such as non-allocation of land, besides transmission and connectivity related challenges.

However, the deal activity and investor’ interest in India’ clean energy space has recovered post the early days of the pandemic that had also impacted the country’s electricity demand. A case in point being Goldman Sachs backed ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd exploring an overseas listing.

Recently the single-largest foreign clean energy investment announcement in India was made by Japan’s ORIX Corp. for $980 million in Greenko for a 17% stake. Other potential deals reported by Mint include Acme Solar looking to sell 4.84 GW of solar projects; Petroliam Nasional Bhd or Petronas looking to acquire around 10% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, in addition to investing in Tata Power’ renewable energy InvIT and Avaada Energy mandating Bank of America (BofA) for selling stake. Also, O2 Power and Ayana Renewable Power have emerged as the front-runners to acquire Azure Power’ 305 MW solar assets and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Actis Llp and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. are looking to buy Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp’s stake in SB Energy Holding.

