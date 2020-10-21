Mytrah Energy restarts majority stake sale process

This development comes in the backdrop of India’ wind energy generation during this year’ peak season being the worst ever due to low wind speeds on account of an erratic summer monsoon, Mint reported earlier. Due to climate change, rainfall patterns and warming are changing, along with the changes in the wind regime, leading to variability in wind-speeds. India’ wind power generation has been down around 40% during the peak wind season that begins in June and ends in September, and has impacted the firms having major wind power portfolios. The peak season accounts for around 3/4th of annual wind power generation for India, that the world’ fourth largest wind market.