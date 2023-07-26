National coal index records steep fall, hints at sufficient fuel stock

National coal index records steep fall, hints at sufficient fuel stock1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:57 PM IST
The National Coal Index combines coal prices from all sales channels, including notified prices, auction prices and import prices. Established with the base year as fiscal year 2017-18, it serves as a reliable indicator of market dynamics, providing valuable insights into coal price fluctuations.
New Delhi: The National Coal Index (NCI) fell a significant 33.8% year-on-year to 157.7 points in May, in an indication that supplies in the country remain sufficient.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×