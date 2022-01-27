National Hydrogen Policy to be unveiled in next 10 days: Power Minister

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
India will unveil its first National Hydrogen Policy in the next 10 days with an aim to boost production and use of cleaner sources of energy, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said at a CII event on Thursday.
“The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Ministry of Power (MOP) are working on it and within a few days the government would be notifying the first National Hydrogen Policy and inviting Industry’s comment on the same with the vision to be the lead exporter in green hydrogen," Singh said.
Speaking on the issues of high AT&C losses, inefficient distribution, and billing, the Power Minister said that the government is working towards adopting Smart Prepaid Meter technology so as to cut losses incurred by the DISCOMS. The billing process would also become convenient for the consumers, Minister added.
He further added that prepaid smart metering may have issues of reconnection but would be resolved before the implementation of the Smart Meter programme.
Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power, said that India’s power sector faces high AT&C losses at 20% compared to the loss in Bangladesh which is 11.9%. This requires that the challenges are met and there is an efficient distribution and transmission system, he added.
Kumar added that the government has approved Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to help DISCOMs improve their operational efficiencies and financial sustainability. However, the shortage of chips has impacted the programme.
“Instead of 1 crore meters, only 36 lakh meters have been received but the issue would be addressed in the next 3-4 months," Kumar further said.
