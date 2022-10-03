Nationwide work starts to plug abandoned gas and oil wells

Nationwide work starts to plug abandoned gas and oil wells5 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 06:30 PM IST
Pennsylvania could eventually receive $400 million for a project designed to stop leaking methane, a greenhouse gas
EMSWORTH (PENNSYLVANIA) : About 30 years ago, Ralph Molenda learned that he had an abandoned gas well leaking under his driveway. The top of the well, it turned out, had been covered decades earlier with a piece of wood and a cast-iron skillet.