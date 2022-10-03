Nationwide work starts to plug abandoned gas and oil wells

From the start of the year through August, the DEP cited companies for abandoning a total of 267 conventional wells without plugging them, according to an analysis of its compliance database by David Hess, who was head of the DEP from April 2001 to January 2003 under two Republican governors. He praised the influx of federal funding but said the number of wells cited as being abandoned this year is close to the number that contractors will plug over the next year.