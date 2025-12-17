Mint Explainer: Why is India’s natural gas consumption falling despite the government’s push?
The share of natural gas in India’s energy consumption fell 8.6% annually in April-October, data showed. How realistic is the government's goal of increasing its share in India's energy basket to 15% by 2030?
Despite the government’s stated policy goal of increasing the share of natural gas in India’s energy basket, consumption of the environmentally friendly fuel fell 8.6% annually in the April-October period of FY26, according to data from the petroleum planning and analysis cell (PPAC).