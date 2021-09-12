Natural-gas market conditions look unnatural

How did we get here? U.S. consumption isn’t really the driving force. Overall domestic natural-gas consumption through June was in line with 2020 levels, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The real culprit is international demand. Normally, excess natural gas during the summer that isn’t liquefied and exported to foreign markets would go into underground storage, notes Stan Brownell, analyst at Argus Media. That domestic stockpiling hasn’t been happening as much this year as the U.S. flexes its expanded liquefaction capacity. In the first half of the year, the U.S. has exported roughly 10% of its natural gas, or 41% more than a year earlier, according to EIA data.