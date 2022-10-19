Navitas Solar says achieved carbon neutrality for 2021

“We are elated to achieve UNFCCC’s Badge for carbon neutrality for 2021. We at Navitas Solar have always endeavoured to establish a sustainable organization and will keep offering valuable solutions to support the worldwide clean energy movement. In our efforts to deliver sustainable energy to society, we prioritize distributed and indigenous initiatives. As part of this mission, we regularly engage in skill development and awareness campaigns in local communities," said Vineet Mittal, Co-Founder and Director of Navitas Solar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}