Navitas Solar says achieved carbon neutrality for 2021

New Delhi: Surat-based solar module manufacturer, Navitas Solar, has announced carbon neutrality for calendar year 2021 and received recognition from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
“It has received a “Silver" Badge from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on climate reporting under the ‘Climate Neutral Now’ initiative for outstanding accomplishment in managing carbon emissions", the company statement said.
After completion of this first milestone in the field, Navitas Solar pledged to become fully carbon neutral by 2023 and to achieve net zero status by 2030, it added.
In accordance with UN targets and Nationally Determined Contribution(NDC), Navitas Solar specializes in manufacturing high-efficiency mono and polycrystalline solar modules ranging from 5 Watts to 600 Watts per panel, with a total installed capacity of 500 MW p.a. and expanding to 3 GW in coming years. Navitas Solar has been providing sustainable forms of energy solutions for a decade.
Navitas Solar had appointed a third-party consultant with the task of carrying out the assessment of GHG emissions, defining a methodology and calculation approach to be adopted and implementing monitoring procedures.
“We are elated to achieve UNFCCC’s Badge for carbon neutrality for 2021. We at Navitas Solar have always endeavoured to establish a sustainable organization and will keep offering valuable solutions to support the worldwide clean energy movement. In our efforts to deliver sustainable energy to society, we prioritize distributed and indigenous initiatives. As part of this mission, we regularly engage in skill development and awareness campaigns in local communities," said Vineet Mittal, Co-Founder and Director of Navitas Solar.
Governments worldwide have committed to limiting rising temperatures to 1.5°C by 2050. The United Nations has warned that breaching this limit will lead to a “highly uncertain world." To avoid it, carbon emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.
In line with this, India has announced a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to install 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, with the goal of becoming Net Zero by 2070. India has already started its sustainable transition, with efforts such as Vision 2050 for Carbon-Neutral Ladakh, 90 green airports by 2024, solar powered villages and heritage sites, and green railways by 2030 reducing overall anticipated carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now until 2030.