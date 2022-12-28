Nayara Energy adopts phase-wise asset development strategy to enter petrochemicals sector

NEW DELHI :Russian oil major Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy on Wednesday said it is on track for entry into the petrochemicals sector with the majority of work being completed on a propylene recovery unit.
NEW DELHI :Russian oil major Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy on Wednesday said it is on track for entry into the petrochemicals sector with the majority of work being completed on a propylene recovery unit.
“Under Phase-1 of the project, Nayara is setting up a 450-kilo tonne per annum polypropylene plant at its Vadinar refinery in Gujarat - a propylene recovery unit along with upgrades to the existing FCC Unit (Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit) and a polypropylene unit (PPU)," the company said in a statement.
“Under Phase-1 of the project, Nayara is setting up a 450-kilo tonne per annum polypropylene plant at its Vadinar refinery in Gujarat - a propylene recovery unit along with upgrades to the existing FCC Unit (Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit) and a polypropylene unit (PPU)," the company said in a statement.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“Phase-1 project development has achieved over 85 per cent progress and expects production of its first petrochemical product i.e. polypropylene by Q4 of 2023," it added.
Nayara said it has adopted a phase wise Asset Development Strategy to enter into the petrochemicals sector and it is well positioned to make a strong entry into this high growth segment, “With strategically located 20 MMTPA refinery in Western India, the largest petrochemical consumption region of the country and its proximity to its jetty."
During the recently scheduled refinery shutdown, the company executed regular maintenance, inspection and upgrade for its units as well as all required tie-ins for Phase-1.
“The revamped FCC Unit was commissioned safely on December 20, 2022, and 100 per cent unit throughput was achieved on December 23, 2022," it said.
“With completion of the FCC revamp, we have made significant progress on our Petrochemical entry. The planned phase-wise execution of the project is a testimony of Nayara’s capabilities to successfully deliver on mega projects. This capability will serve us well for our larger phase II project, which will be an integrated Petrochemical complex," said Alois Virag, CEO, Nayara Energy Ltd.
With the majority of work completed on its propylene recovery unit, the company expects to commence its pre-commissioning activities in February 2023.
Additionally, for its polypropylene unit, the majority of long lead items i.e. extruder, reactor, product purge bin column, compressors, etc. have been erected at the site and the focus is now on the completion of piping and building works, the statement added.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.