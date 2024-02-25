NCT approves inter-state transmission projects worth over ₹736 crore
Power Grid Corp. of India, Adani Energy Solutions, and REC Power Development and Consultancy are set to undertake four new projects, marking a substantial stride towards renewable energy integration by 2030.
New Delhi: The National Committee on Transmission (NCT), under the ministry of power, has greenlit four new inter-state transmission systems (ISTS) valued at Rs736.83 crore. The projects have been allocated to Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Energy Solutions, and REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL).