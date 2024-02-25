NCT approves inter-state transmission projects worth over 736 crore

New Delhi: The National Committee on Transmission (NCT), under the ministry of power, has greenlit four new inter-state transmission systems (ISTS) valued at Rs736.83 crore. The projects have been allocated to Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Energy Solutions, and REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its last meeting in January, the committee sanctioned these transmission projects spanning Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The NCT has entrusted state-run Power Grid Corp. of India to enhance the transformation capacity of the Tumkur (Pavagada) pooling station in Karnataka by 2x500 MVA to 400/220 kV ICTs. This project, with an estimated cost of ₹116 crore, will be implemented through the regulated tariff mechanism (RTM) mode, with a tentative implementation timeframe of 18 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd's Jam Khambhaliya Transco Ltd and WRSS XXI A Transco Ltd have received approval for increasing transmission capacities at the Jam Khambhaliya pooling station in Gujarat, and the Lakadia substation under the Western Region Strengthening Scheme, respectively. The expected costs for the projects are ₹110 crore and ₹142 crore, respectively. The projects are expected to be completed by June 2027 and June 2025, respectively.

The committee has also approved an additional transmission system to transport electricity from the Bhadla-III pooling station, a component of the Rajasthan REZ Phase-III scheme, with a capacity of 20 GW. The project will be executed by RECPDCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run REC, at an estimated cost of ₹368.83 crore. It was sanctioned under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route.

The NCT also reviewed proposals for other new projects, one of which involves increasing the capacity of interconnective transformers at the 765/400/220 kV Mandsaur Substation in Madhya Pradesh. The project aims to improve connectivity to pump storage projects of Greenko. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“NCT opined that connectivity to PSP of Greenko can be accommodated within the present scope of works. Accordingly, augmentation of transformation capacity and line bays is not required at Mandsaur S/s at present," according to the minutes of the meeting. The NCT also discussed the need for a transmission system for integrating the Nizamabad REZ (Renewable Energy Zone) (1 GW) in Telangana.

Considering the relatively short line length of around 30km for the Nizamabad-II 765 kV D/c line, Central Transmission Utility of lndia Ltd (CTUIL) proposed that both the Nizamabad-II PS and the line should be at the rated voltage of 765 kV right at the initial stage. “NCT directed that the modified transmission scheme should be put up for deliberation in the next NCT meeting."

CTUIL is a 100% subsidiary of Power Grid Corp. of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its November meeting, the NCT had approved 10 new transmission projects worth over ₹6,600 crore.

The government aims to reach a renewable energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030 and integrate it into the grid, aligning with its ambitious energy transition and climate targets.

According to a draft plan floated by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), India requires a substantial investment of ₹4.75 trillion by 2027 to develop its transmission infrastructure, including lines, substations, and reactive compensation. The CEA has sought stakeholders’ comments and recommendations on its draft National Electricity Plan (Volume II) by 26 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!