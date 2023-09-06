'Need incentive scheme for wind energy components to boost capacity'1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:52 PM IST
If PLI scheme is implemented for components and sub components manufacturers, it will ensure scaling up of the manufacturing capacities installed, said Amit Kansal, CEO and MD of Senvion India
New Delhi: With India's ambitious plans to become a manufacturing hub for renewable energy components, industry stakeholders have suggested that a production linked incentive scheme for components and sub-components makers in the wind energy would boost the sector.
