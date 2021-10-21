NEW DELHI : India’s power secretary Alok Kumar on Thursday said that there is a need to build strategic fuel reserves to secure power-supply and avoid disruptions.

This statement comes in the backdrop of depleted coal stocks at power plants fuelling electricity outage concerns.

“Speaking at the Inaugural of the CII South Asia Summit organised on Thursday 21st October 2021, the Secretary to the Ministry of Power, Mr. Alok Kumar said that there is need to build the fuel strategic reserves to secure power-supply and avoid disruptions," according to a statement from Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Kumar also highlighted the need to enhance cyber security preparedness for the power supply system as IT is imbedded in the power transmission system.

With Chinese hackers targeting India’ critical infrastructure such as power grids, the government has put out cyber security guidelines for power sector. This comes in the backdrop of Red Echo, a hacker group affiliated with the Chinese government, repeatedly targeting the control rooms that manage India’s critical power grids.

“Secretary Power highlighted the importance of Electricity saying it is the major source of energy impacting everybody’s life in a very significant way. Considering this, the goal of Govt of India is to increase the share of electricity in the energy basket from current 18 per cent to 28 per cent by end of this decade. There is a need to have diversified energy sources – battery storage, hydro, solar, hydrogen end and greater cross border cooperation to ensure energy security in the South Asian Region," the statement added.

Cross-border energy trade is a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s neighbourhood-first policy, with plans to build energy links to check China’s growing influence. India’s energy diplomacy ranges from cross-border electricity trade to supplying petroleum products and setting up liquefied natural gas terminals.

India is also moving ahead with its ambitious global electricity grid plan to take on China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“Talking about the initiative of OSOWOG (One Sun One World One Grid) launched by India, Mr Kumar said that the initiative envisions facilitating global cooperation for building a worldwide ecosystem interconnecting renewable energy resources for seamless sharing —as the sun is always available in some parts of the world for conversion into Renewable Energy and can be used by other countries as an economically viable and sustainable source. He called for building a robust transmission system across the South East Asia," the statement said.

While India has been procuring hydropower from Bhutan, it is also supplying electricity to Bangladesh and Nepal. The plan now is to include the option of building an overhead electricity link with Sri Lanka. India is trying to create a common pool for neighbouring countries.

“Mr Devendra Karki, Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, Government of Nepal said that a robust framework is the need of the hour in South Asia region – with government support to handle challenges associated with long term solutions for energy security," the statement said.

“India and neighbouring countries can collaborate for meeting the energy demand through Multilateral framework," Bangladesh’ power, energy and mineral resources secretary Md Habibur Rahman said in the statement.

Speaking at Mint’s annual energy conclave in March last year, power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said he aims to have a regional power grid and market, which includes Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

“Energy security and energy sustainability is important for the entire South Asia Region as some form of energy import is required by all the south Asian countries," PTC India Ltd chairman and managing director Deepak Amitabh said in the statement.

“Establishment of a regional power pool may facilitate cross border trade in electricity through diverse portfolios of hydropower, natural gas, clean coal and renewables," CII National Infrastructure Council co-chairman,and MD and CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd Anil Sardana added in the statement.

India has already notified cross-border trading regulations. The proposed market, which will include Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, could aid regional peace and improve utilization of generation assets.

“Mr. Kumar said that as a pilot project, the Government of India (GOI) has floated the expression of interest for installation of 1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)—to provide a roadmap for installation of the energy storage system in the country. A tender has also been floated by GoI for a 13 gigawatt-hours (GWh) grid-scale battery storage system in Ladakh," the statement said.

India has already crossed 100 gigawatt (GW) of installed solar and wind capacity and the plan is to have 175GW renewable energy capacity by 2022 and 450GW by 2030. This huge injection of electricity in the grid from sources such as solar and wind requires a storage mechanism that can help balance the national electricity grid.

India also plans to set up a 14 gigawatt-hour (GWh) grid-scale battery storage system at the world’s largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat. The government also plans to call bids for setting up around 4GWh of the grid-scale battery storage system at the regional load dispatch centres. In addition, state-run NTPC Ltd has floated a global tender for setting up 1GWh grid-scale battery storage system. According to CEA, there will be a need for 27GW of grid-scale battery energy storage systems by 2030 with four hours of storage.

