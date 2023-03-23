Need to upgrade traditional power system amid transition to green energy: OTPC MD

Need to upgrade traditional power system amid transition to green energy: OTPC MD2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:37 PM IST
The MD noted that the electricity sector is undergoing a drastic change and across the world, countries are trying to reduce their dependence on coal and other fossil fuels
NEW DELHI : There is a need to upgrade the traditional power system amid the quest for transition towards renewable energy sources, said Sanil C. Namboodiripad, Managing Director, of ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd (OTPC).
